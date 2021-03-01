Music of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Wisa Greid and wife Bella Tee release first single

play videoWisa Greid and wife Bella Tee

Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid and his wife, Bella Tee have released their first single following their marriage.



Bella Tee divulged the negative statements people made about Wisa before they tied the knot in this piece titled ‘Far Away’.



However, Bella said she did not pay attention to them. She is hopeful her husband will take her 'far away'.



Wisa Greid and long-time girlfriend, Bella Tee, on Friday, January 29, 2021, in Accra. Wisa in the song promised to fight for his dear wife, Bella Tee at all times.



‘Far Away’ was produced by ItzCJ Made It.





Watch the video below:



