Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Winners of 10th Adonko RTP Awards to receive plots of land as prizes

File photo of a land

Big Event Ghana, organizers of the annual Radio and Television Personality Awards [RTP] in partnership with Jim Ray Estates will reward all winners of the 10th Adonko RTP Awards with plots of land as prizes.



The initiative, a way to celebrate industrious media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



Jim Ray Estates also sells serviced plots of land located at West Palm Cities 1 and 2.



A remarkable night awaits players of the Media industry as the highly anticipated Radio and Television Personality Awards is scheduled to take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold-Coast City, Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



The 10th edition of Adonko RTP Awards which promises to be exhilarating and top-notch will be executed to deliver an enhanced experience with a focus on rewarding excellence in the media space and treating patrons to good music.



The event will be graced by various guests of honour including media personalities, government officials amongst others.



The Radio and Television Personality Awards [RTP] scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in their field of endeavours.



Red Carpet show starts at exactly 5 pm and the main event starts at 6 pm.





