Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: cnn.com

Winners at Grammy Awards 2024

Lizzo (right) presented SZA with the best R&B song prize.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Billie Eilish were among the winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

There were 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners as well as the nominated artists.

Album of the year

Winner: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS

Record of the year

Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Song of the Year

Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Winner: Victoria Monét
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best pop vocal album

Winner: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Best R&B song

Winner: SZA - Snooze
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best R&B performance

Winner: Coco Jones - ICU
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B album

Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best rap song

Winner:Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Doja Cat - Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Best rap performance

Winner:Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles
Black Thought - Love Letter
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Coi Leray - Players

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life
Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
SZA - Low

Best rap album

Winner: Killer Mike - Michael
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King's Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best pop dance recording

Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million
Troye Sivan - Rush

Best rock performance

Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best rock song

Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
The Rolling Stones - Angry
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
Foo Fighters - Rescued

Best rock album

Winner: Paramore - This Is Why
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best alternative album

Winner: Boygenius - The Record
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best alternative performance

Winner: Paramore - This Is Why
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W

Best música urbana album

Winner: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
Tainy - Data

Best African music performance

Winner: Tyla - Water
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido ft Musa Keys - Unavailable
Ayra Starr - Rush

Best folk album

Winner: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport
Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek - Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
Paul Simon - Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best country album

Winner: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best country solo performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Brandy Clark - Buried
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best country song

Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Brandy Clark - Buried
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Americana performance

Winner: Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Americana album

Winner: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
Allison Russell - The Returner

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Laufey - Bewitched
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Producer of the year, non-classical

Winner: Jack Antonoff
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Winner: Theron Thomas
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Justin Tranter

Best music video

Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush

Best song written for visual media

Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album
Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best score soundtrack album for visual media

Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Winner: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Best score for video game or other interactive media

Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers

Dr Dre Global Impact Award

Winner: Jay-Z

