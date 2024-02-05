Winners at Grammy Awards 2024

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: cnn.com

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Billie Eilish were among the winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



There were 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners as well as the nominated artists.



Album of the year



Winner: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS



Record of the year



Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama



Song of the Year



Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero



Best new artist



Winner: Victoria Monét

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty



Best pop solo performance



Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero



Best pop duo/group performance



Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma



Best pop vocal album



Winner: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)



Best R&B song



Winner: SZA - Snooze

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love

Victoria Monét - On My Mama



Best R&B performance



Winner: Coco Jones - ICU

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel



Best R&B album



Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP



Best rap song



Winner:Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Doja Cat - Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex



Best rap performance



Winner:Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles

Black Thought - Love Letter

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Coi Leray - Players



Best melodic rap performance



Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life

Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

SZA - Low



Best rap album



Winner: Killer Mike - Michael

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King's Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia



Best dance/electronic recording



Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong



Best dance/electronic album



Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire



Best pop dance recording



Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million

Troye Sivan - Rush



Best rock performance



Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna



Best rock song



Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

Foo Fighters - Rescued



Best rock album



Winner: Paramore - This Is Why

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…



Best alternative album



Winner: Boygenius - The Record

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying



Best alternative performance



Winner: Paramore - This Is Why

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W



Best música urbana album



Winner: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Tainy - Data



Best African music performance



Winner: Tyla - Water

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido ft Musa Keys - Unavailable

Ayra Starr - Rush



Best folk album



Winner: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy



Best country album



Winner: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan



Best country solo performance



Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Brandy Clark - Buried

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love



Best country song



Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Brandy Clark - Buried

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything



Best Americana performance



Winner: Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell - The Returner



Best Americana album



Winner: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One

Allison Russell - The Returner



Best traditional pop vocal album



Winner: Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3



Producer of the year, non-classical



Winner: Jack Antonoff

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin



Songwriter of the year, non-classical



Winner: Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter



Best music video



Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush



Best song written for visual media



Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken



Best compilation soundtrack for visual media



Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album

Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Best score soundtrack album for visual media



Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie



Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording



Winner: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism



Best score for video game or other interactive media



Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer

God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers



Dr Dre Global Impact Award



Winner: Jay-Z