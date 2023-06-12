Winneba Youth Choir founder urges stakeholders to prioritize traditional African folk songs

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. George Mensah Essilfie, the founder of the highly acclaimed Winneba Youth Choir, has expressed deep concern over the waning interest in Ghanaian folk music, describing it as a perilous situation that could lead to the extinction of this rich genre.



According to the renowned composer, the decline in the popularity of folk music in recent years can be attributed to the impact of globalization, urbanization, and religious activities, which have influenced the perspectives of indigenous people towards traditional music. In light of this, he has urgently called for action to reverse this trend.



In an interview with an Accra-based media house, Dr. Essilfie stressed the importance of increased attention and initiatives from various stakeholders, including musicologists, historians, and music enthusiasts. He urged them to actively engage in capturing, digitizing, and archiving traditional music and historical sounds to preserve and protect the genre.



"It is astonishing how frequently foreign tunes dominate our airwaves. Our artistic landscape has been inundated with these songs, leaving little room for our own compositions. Taking deliberate steps to safeguard our indigenous music will help us preserve it in the face of these challenges and ensure that future generations can cherish the magnificent legacy of African folk music," emphasized Dr. Essilfie.



He further highlighted the misconceptions surrounding traditional music, stating, "Some people wrongly perceive our traditional music as evil and choose not to associate with it. However, traditional folk songs are not evil; they embody elements of our societal existence and impart great wisdom. If we fail to exercise caution, there will come a time when we will have little to say about our traditional music, eradicating what defines us as a people."



Dr. Essilfie's passionate plea serves as a wake-up call to protect and promote Ghanaian folk music, which holds profound cultural significance. By taking proactive measures to preserve and revive this musical heritage, it is hoped that the vibrancy and essence of Ghanaian traditional music will be safeguarded for generations to come.



EAN/FNOQ