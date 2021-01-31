Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Willie of 'Willie and Mike' fame ordained as a pastor

Willie with a Snr Minister of God

Asamoah Williams of ‘Willie and Mike’ fame has been ordained as a Pastor.



Years after serving Ghanaians with powerful songs and ministrations, Willie has been called into full-time Pastoral work.



Zionfelix.net has come across a photo of his ordination as a Pastor.



He's beamed with smiles in this photo—posing with a Senior Minister of God.



His clerical collar was tied around his neck while holding his citation and certificate from the Faith Charismatic Ministries International.



Congrats to ‘Pastor’ Asamoah Williams, we wish him all the best in his new appointment.