Will you take one picture if you meet Beyoncé - Archipelago mocks Shatta Wale

It seems Shatta Wale’s haters are not stopping any time soon in trying to undermine him meeting Beyoncé face to face and making the Already music video with the multiple Grammy Award winner.



Pope Skinny recently stated emphatically that the Already music video was fake.



Now, the latest person to come against the dancehall musician’s success story is social media commenter, Dennis Anani, popularly known as Archipelago.



According to a recent post on twitter, Archipelago questioned if it was possible for one to just take one picture after meeting Beyoncé for the first.



“If you meet Beyoncé you go take only one picture??? I dey ask!” he queried.



His question has got social media users blasting him to halt all the hate and jealousy against Shatta Wale and that to question why people for once can’t he be happy for Shatta Wale.



Some people have said that Shatta Wale perhaps sowed a seed of discord in Ghanaians and he is paying for it this time, as they wondered why Stonebwoy–Keri Hilson collabo didn’t get this backlashing from Ghanaians.

