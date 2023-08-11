Will Smith's wife grows new hair after suffering from alopecia

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

ince the recent controversy surrounding her hair loss at the 2022 Academy Awards, Jada Pinkett Smith appears to be working to change the narrative about her condition.



The 51-year-old mother is on a journey to defeat her raging battle with alopecia, a medical condition in which a person experiences hair loss.



Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram account to post two pictures of herself; the first shows herself bald and the second shows some dark hair sprouting on her head.



“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a comeback,” the actress wrote in the caption. “Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see.”



Her family hasn’t taken jokes made about her medical condition lightly. Last year at the Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he passed a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The incident attracted backlash but raised awareness of Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. Though Will Smith has apologized for his actions, he has been banned from participating in the Oscars for the next 10 years.



Pinkett Smith has been candid about her struggle with alopecia. In a Facebook Watch talk show episode, she shared her distressing experience of finding clumps of hair falling out and how it prompted her to cut her hair.



Despite medical tests, the root cause of her alopecia remains elusive, though stress is a suspected factor.