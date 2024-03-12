Why would you present Mahama, Naana and expect to win 2024 elections? - Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NDC

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has questioned the decision of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect former President John Dramani Mahama as the party's flagbearer.



According to her, Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians after he failed to turn around the country's dwindling fortunes when he had the opportunity to serve as president.



She also raised concerns about the selection of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to Mahama, adding that it shows how "unserious" the party is heading to the general election.



Afia Schwarzenegger asserted that the NDC would not win the upcoming elections because the party is focused on lambasting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instead of communicating its policies to the public.



"If the NDC wanted power, they would not have voted for John Mahama as flagbearer. Even after that, they brought that woman [Prof. Naana Jane], which means they are not serious about winning power. There is no way the NDC will win the election.



"The policies and measures he will put in place should be the party's focus rather than always chastising Akufo-Addo for embezzling state funds as if they did not do the same when they were in government," she said in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Recently, Mahama chose Prof. Naana Jane to partner with as his running mate for the general elections.



Maham will compete against the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and other candidates.



The general elections are slated for December 7, 2024, to elect a president to take over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



