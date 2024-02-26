Why would you drink ‘Yesu Mogya’? - Prophet Kofi Oduro jabs Adom Kyei-Duah

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has condemned certain items some pastors sell to their church members when they seek a miracle.



In citing an example to support his claims, he referred to a red wine packaged in a bottle famously known as "Yesu Mogya," sold by Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah to his members for healing.



Kofi Oduro stated that the said "Yesu Mogya" being sold by Adom Kyei-Duah in the latter's church was a deception and accused him of taking advantage to exploit those who attended his church.



"Some pastors would give oil and stickers to their members to use when they need healing, yet they consult specialists when they are unwell. Why don't they drink Yesu Mogya? Why would Jesus' blood be used in that manner? This generation is sick. This is a deception, and people are being exploited; unbelievable!" he stated.



He also fumed over the government's inaction to clamp down on such activities in the churches to protect vulnerable citizens.



"The government is aware of such things, yet nothing is being done about it."



Adom Kyei-Duah's "Yesu Mogya", which is being sold in his church to the members, has been criticized by some pastors who feel it isn't aligned with the bible.



Meanwhile, those who attend Adom Kyei-Duah's church attest to the effectiveness of the "Yesu Mogya" and its impact on their lives.



Watch the video below







SB/BB