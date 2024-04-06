Why women including pastors' wives are fixing their butts and tummies more than other body parts – Surgeon details

LifeStyle of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian plastic surgeon, Dr. Kwame Abrokwaa-Yankyera, has disclosed the increasing rate at which women are opting to fix their butts and tummies more than other parts of their body.



Dr. Abrokwaa-Yankyera who started the plastic surgery unit at the 37 Military Hospital said in recent times, the desire of women to enhance and define their natural contours, has steadily increased.



He said despite putting in their best efforts with diet and exercise, some of these women struggle to achieve the desired results, adding that the fat in specific areas like the tummy, is usually difficult to lose.



“There are two parts of the body, women are now seeking to fix more than the other areas. The tummy is one of them. Most of them complain about having big stomachs and wanting to fix them. Others also prefer the butt,” he told Zionfelix.



He said out of the four types of body shapes of women, the most sought-after is the A shape, which displays a slender waist, broader hips, and protruding buttocks.



“There are different shapes of the butt. The serious and non-desired shape amongst them is the triangular one. Usually, women who have that shape, project the top of their butt as broad and their bottom as slender, looking like a funnel instead of an hourglass. Such people come looking for the A shape or hourglass, or heart shapes,” Dr. Abrokwaa stated.



He said the re-construction of the body isn’t only limited to the butt, tummy, and breasts, adding that, the face and other body parts are also included.



“The but lift is not the only cosmetic work. The face, abdomen, and all parts of the body need to be enhanced,” he added.



He also spoke on the dangers of embarking on the liposuction procedure in particular, adding, “It is not scary if you are with an experienced person. Preparations before the procedure. Spices like ginger, turmeric, and garlic do not make the blood clot, making the procedure risky.”



He also disclosed that his patients comprise mostly women from all walks of life, including ‘pastors’ wives.



He made this disclosure while stating that enhancing one's body isn't a sin as people perceive.



"There's nothing wrong with enhancing one's looks, if not male pastors won't be wearing hair dyes to make them look younger. Most of their wives also wear body shoppers and corset and some even come to me to fix their bodies," he maintained.



Touching on the cost of undergoing these procedures, he observed, “People say the country is hard but business is booming”.



Watch the video below:







EB/NOQ