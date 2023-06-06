Why these two actresses knelt before Nana Ama McBrown at an event

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some of the highlights at Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei’s ‘Shine Summit’ in Accra were when two actresses were seen kneeling and apologizing to Nana Ama McBrown over their conduct on social media.



In a couple of videos making waves on social media, McBrown was captured advising and cautioning these people, who had a remorseful countenance.



One of the ‘faulters’, Adu Safowaa, was seen receiving a strict warning from the actress over her numerous feuds on social media.



“I am telling you and I am begging you, never wade into issues unnecessarily on social media. If someone talks about you, don’t hit back. If you don’t have anything to say about it, just keep quiet. it’s not everyone that pokes you that you need to respond to. If I wasn’t focused, I wouldn’t be here. If you want to criticize someone, let the person know that you are openly referring to him or her and be objective,” parts of her advice read.



It is unclear what triggered this discussion, but McBrown also cautioned Adu Safowaa to structure her brand positively and attach some value to it.



Halfway through their conversation, Adu Safowaa suddenly went on her knees and started idolizing Nana Ama McBrown.



Akuapem Polo was also spotted apologizing to McBrown, but in her case, it was captured in the full glare of scores of patrons gathered at the event.



Although their conversation wasn’t audible enough, Poloo was seen on her knees and gesturing in a manner that seemed like an apology to the actress.



Nana Ama McBrown, at a point, gently rubbed Akuapem Poloo on the shoulder and slightly leaned over to hear her. The two spoke for a short period before parting ways.



It is unclear what necessitated the apology, but netizens have perceived that perhaps it stems from Akuapem Poloo’s constant attacks on McBrown in the past.



Akuapem Poloo, prior to this development, harbored some resentment towards Nana Ama McBrown over claims that the OnuaTV presenter abhors her personality.



She had always lamented about the manner in which McBrown constantly snubs her at events, citing an instance where the latter refused to take pictures with the former at an event.



In a couple of instances to highlight her grievances, Akuapem Poloo called McBrown out for what she termed the constant exhibition of sheer discrimination and arrogance towards her.



Check out the posts below:





EB/OGB