Why the late MohBad is appearing to some individuals – Father explains

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late MohBad, has shared some reasons why some individuals have claimed that the singer appears to them.



According to him, Mohbad's spirit is still unsettled because he is yet to be buried.



He raised concerns over the delay of Mohbad's burial, following the exhumation of his corpse for an autopsy by the police.



One can recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day.



However, after several calls for the cause of death to be determined, the state police exhumed the corpse for investigations.



His body has since been deposited at the morgue.



However, reacting to the development during an interview with Stams TV, Mr. Aloba said,



“This autopsy is taking time. I wasn’t aware it’ll take this much time, because Mohbad’s corpse shouldn’t be suffering. But we are not more powerful than the government since Nigerians said that is what they want. I’ll call the senior police officer after this interview and ask if they’ve taken all they need from Mohbad so the burial can be done.



“A lot of people are saying he’s appearing to them, and it’s because he hasn’t been buried. We have to make preparations on how he’ll be buried as soon as possible.” he said.