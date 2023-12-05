Why the debate? - Cwesi Oteng questions critics over Nathaniel Bassey's 'Sing in English' comments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician Cwesi Oteng is questioning the backlash and social media debates surrounding a plea by Nigerian gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey asking his Ghanaian counterparts to compose more of their songs in English.



Recall that during the Jesus Christ Encounter event at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 2. Nathaniel Bassey advised Ghanaian gospel artistes to sing in English to reach more people around the world.



He also hoped that Ghanaian gospel artistes would host their concerts in Nigeria and other countries in the future.



His comments, however, sparked debates about the use of language in music and how it influences the marketability of songs from Ghana. Many argued that singing in English was not necessary, while others sided with Nathaniel Bassey and claimed that singing in English boosts the international appeal of the song.



Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Cwesi Oteng expressed his support for Nathaniel Bassey's advice to Ghanaian gospel artistes.



He suggested that Nathaniel Bassey has experienced the benefits of singing in English and reaching a global audience and was sharing his secret with Ghanaian gospel artistes.



He questioned why some people were arguing with Nathaniel Bassey's advice, implying that they should listen to him and follow his example.



“Nathaniel Bassey admonished Ghanaians to write more songs in English, and that has become an argument in Ghana. The person has tasted the goodness of the Lord in global dominance on the matter and tells us the secret, why argue?” he quizzed.



Nathaniel Bassey admonished Ghanaians to write more songs in English, and that has become an argument in Ghana. The person has tasted the goodness of the Lord in global dominance on the matter and tells us the secret, why ague? — Cwesi Oteng (@CwesiOteng) December 4, 2023

