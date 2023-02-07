Why some plus-size women love slim men

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Etornam Agbenyo, a plus-size woman, has noted that it is only right for plus-size women to be in relationships with slim men.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Moans & Cuddles, she explained that slender guys found it easier to make love to women her size than to other men.



“I think that's how it should go, so there can be balance. And you know as plus size women we need a slim man who can enter there, and give it to us,” she educated.



While she made these bold claims, another plus-size pundit who joined her on the show, Qita Moore, seconded Etornam's point.



Meanwhile, Qita disclosed that plus-size women enjoy riding their partners when they are having a sexual encounter.



She further stated that when she sits on a man during sex, she likes to pound him and then turn around so he can see her buttocks while it goes up and down.



“I am a rider, and I always want to take control. That position (woman riding on top) is very good. I mean, it helps you with his whole chest.



“You put your hand on the man's chest, and you pound on him; you also pound on him when you turn around so that he sees your ass,” Qita said.











ADA/DA