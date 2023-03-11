Why some Nigerian men keep ‘side chicks’

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Some residents in Benin, the Edo capital, have said that some Nigerian men would continue to keep mistresses, popularly called ‘side chicks,’ due to their perceived benefits.



The respondents' submissions arise from the growing reports of infidelity in the lives of men, especially the highly placed celebrities in society.



Some men who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin claimed that wives might never be able to compete with the side-chicks in terms of allure, attention to detail, and penchant for romance.



Mr Ojefia King, a businessman, revealed that most men had side-chicks for the fun of it.



According to him, side chicks usually do not expect anything except “trips and sex from a man, whether married or single”.



“Some side chicks go after men because they are wealthy, while some others do it to meet their needs,” he said.



Also, Larry Sideso, a Disc Jockey (DJ), said that men are attracted to the side-chicks because they had less stress and were always obedient and understand their needs and desires.



“I am married, and I have a side chick; she knows her place, no crossing of boundaries.



“My wife is aware of my side chick.



“As I said earlier, everybody knows their place. I don’t carry different ladies. I have my wife and a side chick.



“I love my wife so much. I won’t trade her for anything else, but my side-chick is only ‘assisting,’” he said.



Other reasons



Similarly, Ivie Idolor, a teacher, said that side-chicks “were always answering the call of nature for men”.



“If you study the creation of men critically, you will notice men have more extended reproductive period than women.



“A man can still impregnate a woman even at 75 years of age, but a woman can’t give birth at such age.



“Thus, the sperms in a man can produce many children, which means when God said dominate and replenish the earth specifically means men’s duty to reproduce double.