Why social media users are calling for Nana Agradaa to be cancelled

When popular Ghanaian fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, came out as a born-again Christian, a section of the public punched holes into her credibility, especially in regards to pastoring a church a few months after her switch.



A recent video that captured Agradaa who has rebranded to Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Mama Pat advertising a special anointing oil which she calms can enlarge the manhood has caused outrage.



Mama Pat in the viral video bragged about how the oil which is on sale at her church can bring sexual satisfaction to a man dealing with low self-esteem.



"If you are shy to approach women because of your tiny manhood, we will help you get a bigger one. Come purchase our 'Yesu Mogya Oil' together with some secrete herbs...this direction should be done at dawn, just rub it on your manhood and watch it enlarge to your preferred size. Desist from using it when you obtain your preferred size," she stated.



Some aggrieved Christians hammered that her recent utterances and actions do not paint a good picture, especially for the church to which she now belongs.



Others gave reasons why Mama Pat should be cancelled and her activities in the country halted.



I think Agradaa is embarking on some kind of social experiment to prove that she can become anything she wants to be if she sets her mind to it. After she is done being a fake evangelist she will open a hospital and be a quack Dr and there is nothing anyone can do to stop her. https://t.co/OEmOtKDUAg — Dziedzorm BSc. MD ???????????????? (@geenaeus) May 28, 2023

Agradaa en R&D department bi top notch pass ????????. New products to scam people again lol — Ohene XO (@OheneOfosu) May 28, 2023