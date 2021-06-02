Why self-justifying Shatta Wale apologized to road contractor

• A road contractor Kennedy Acquah alleged that Shatta Wale's men assaulted him



• He demanded an apology from Shatta Wale while threatening to sue should the musician ignore his request



• Although Shatta Wale was defensive, he later apologised



Shatta Wale’s earlier response to a claim by road contractor Kennedy Acquah was rather defensive; one that was punctuated with a barrage of swear words as he unequivocally rationalized his actions.



"My boys went there and told everybody to stop work. If some of them were being stubborn and they were pushed, I didn’t ask anyone to beat anybody. I said they should go and stop the work so I meet the contractor," he said.



"I am a taxpayer so I have every right to talk my mind if I see a problem," the musician fumed with rage but later ate a humble pie as he rendered an unqualified apology.



“I want to say sorry to Kennedy for everything that happened,” a calm-looking Shatta Wale said in a video.



Kennedy Acquah had alleged that while constructing a road at Adjiringanor in Accra on Saturday, May 29, a livid Shatta Wale and his men besieged the area and expressed fury over why they did not extend the work on the road to his office. According to him, he suggested to Shatta Wale to contact the Urban Roads Department considering that they were working based on the contract the Urban Roads had given them but the musician did not heed.



He further alleged that Shatta Wale’s men who thronged the area assaulted him and some of his workers, adding that the police who came to the scene after videos of the incident went viral on social media were starstruck and only exchanged pleasantries with Shatta Wale.



But in a sharp rebuttal, Shatta Wale said he and his men would have been arrested by the police if they did anything untoward. He also claimed that the one in charge of the project apologized to him in his office after the incident, a claim that was vehemently refuted by Kennedy Acquah.





Road constructers dey site dey work, Dem no Wan allow SHATTA WALE make he pass the road top cos of the work they’re doing, There norr opana vex go carry Nima boys come beat the workers for site. Shameful act !! who does that? ????????‍♂️ You wan take this act take grammy’s? LMAO JON MAN pic.twitter.com/aVjfQj3UAq