Why it will be difficult for Cheddar to become president of Ghana - Nana Aba Anamoah explains

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared her opinion on why she thinks it will be difficult for the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, to become president of the nation.



According to her, even though Ghanaians are yearning for a new force to rule the country, she is not optimistic about Ghanaians doing away with the two dominant political parties in the country, such as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote for him.



She indicated that Cheddar is someone who has Ghanaians at heart and will want to do everything within his power to make the nation better, however, the task appears to be a dicey one.



Nana Aba stated that even if The New Force leader does not win the general election or become president as he envisages, he has made a bold statement within the political circles.



“We definitely need a new force. I have engaged Freedom Jacob Caesar [Cheddar] a couple of times, he is a great guy, and I love him. He means well and wants to see people do better in their lives. But I am not sure Ghanaians will give a new force an opportunity, even though we are screaming for one.



“I am not sure if people are ready to leave the NDC and NPP for him. I like the way he has entered the political space; even if he does not make any gains, at least he has made a statement,” she said.



Cheddar will be contesting the general elections on the ticket of The New Force political movement to compete with the NDC, NPP, and other political parties.



He has come under heavy criticism in recent times after he made a promise that he would dredge sea in Kumasi if elected president.



SB/OGB



