Why it is 'illegal' to now take videos or photos at the Adomi Bridge

Ghana's popular steel arch suspension bridge located at Atimpoku has for years been one of the biggest attractions in the Volta Region.



The iconic Adomi Bridge is undoubtedly one of the country's longest steel bridges which serves as a passing on the Volta River.



When GhanaWeb's reporter, Wonder Ami Hagan, toured the Volta Region in the latest episode of 'People & Places', she received information about the Adomi Bridge being declared as a security zone.



On the account of a military person, one ought to seek permission from authorities before taking either photos or pictures in the area.



Wonder Hagan narrating her experience on 'People & Places' on her road trip from Accra to Amedzofe, Volta Region said: "From Atimpoku, we got to the famous Adomi Bridge and we tried to stop to take a few pictures. We were able to capture a few of those videos just before we were stopped by a military person who told us that now, it is illegal or wrong to just take pictures without seeking permission.



"...we had to continue our journey but we got a few shots."



The construction of the 334-meter-length Adomi Bridge began in March 1955 and was completed and opened for use in 1957.



