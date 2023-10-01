Why is my song being used for a campaign without my notice? – Yaa Pono to Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Sensational rapper, Yaa Pono, has questioned Kennedy Agyapong, one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s flagbearer aspirants why he used his song for his campaign without his consent.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is contesting to become the presidential candidate of the NPP has begun touring some regions in Ghana to seek votes for the upcoming NPP presidential elections.



As part of his campaign tours, the NPP flagbearer hopeful was captured dancing to the rapper’s song, ‘Obiaa Wone Master' which featured Ghana’s Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy.



Yaa Pono expressed his disappointment when he saw the video and as a result of that, he took to his Twitter page and scribbled that he was unhappy to see the politician use his song with his notice adding that, he was not cool with Kennedy Agyapong’s move.



“Why [is] my song being used for a campaign without my notice@honkengy. This is not kul for me”, he tweeted.



The song which was released in 2018 had the name of the politician mentioned in the song, therefore, some netizens who saw the tweet disagreed with Yaa Pono who expressed worry as to why his song was used without his notice.



They stated that the fact that Kennedy Agyapong’s name was mentioned in the song gave him the right to dance or use it.



The following are reactions from some social media users:



“Did you seek permission from him before using his name to compose a song?”



“You should rather be happy because an underground artiste if Kennedy Agyapong dances with your song, you’re sure to blow so be humble”.



“The guy has a point. They should respect his rights if they want to use his song for a campaign. The man is not the only person with the name Kennedy Agyapong”



Check out the post and social media reactions below:





Why my song being used for campaign without my notice ,, @honkenagy this not kul for me pic.twitter.com/fKKUr3GSXe — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) September 30, 2023

Did you seek permission from him before using his name to compose the song? — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ????????‍♂️???????? (@Oscarnuwati) September 30, 2023

