Why is blowjob included in the Anti-LGBT+ Bill? - Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame, has expressed his displeasure over the inclusion of oral sex, particularly “blowjob”, in the Anti-LGBT+ bill, which seeks to criminalize homosexuality and related activities in Ghana.



Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on March 9, Okyeame Kwame said he had not focused on the bill nor read it, but he had heard that if the bill was passed, anyone who engaged in oral sex, such as blowjobs, and was reported or confessed, could be jailed for three years.



He wondered why the bill was involving people who engaged in blowjob, which he said was a common sexual practice among heterosexual couples.



“I haven't focused on the bill or read it. But I heard that if the bill is passed and you engage in oral sex activities like BJ (Blowjobs) with your partner, you could be jailed for 3 years if caught. Why is that?” he quizzed.



He said he was not concerned about LGBT+ issues, but the inclusion of BJ in the bill bothered him.



“If you’re jailing LGBT+ people, why are you involving people who engage in blowjobs?” he added.



Okyeame Kwame said he would have rather focused his efforts on solving the problem of corruption, providing education reforms, and fixing the economy if he were in parliament.



The Anti-LGBT+ Bill is a proposed law that would impose harsh penalties and restrictions on LGBT+ people and their allies in Ghana.



The bill, which has been passed by parliament and awaits the president's assent, aims to protect Ghanaian family values and culture from foreign LGBT+ influence.



The bill includes provisions such as imprisonment, bans, reporting, extradition, and immunity for LGBT+ actions.



However, the bill has been criticized by human rights groups, civil society organizations, LGBT+ activists, and some celebrities and diplomats, who say the bill violates the rights and dignity of LGBT+ people and their supporters and could harm Ghana's economy, health, education, and foreign relations.



However, it should be noted that there is no provision or punishment for individuals of different genders engaging in oral sex in the bill.



