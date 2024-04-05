Why don't you insult others too? - DKB claps back at MC Yaa Yeboah

Ghanaian stand-up comedian DKB has clapped back at media personality MC Yaa Yeboah for her criticism of him over how he solicited funds for his colleague, Funny Face.



Recall that on the recent airing of the United Showbiz show on UTV, MC Yaa Yeboah criticised DKB for his approach to raising funds for Funny Face, calling him childish.



DKB, real name Derick Kobina Bonney, had announced his withdrawal from the fundraising due to backlash and to avoid being labelled a thief, as had happened in a previous incident with Akuapem Poloo.



Despite Funny Face's request for help and promise to adopt two children involved in an accident, Yaa Yeboah argued that DKB should have coordinated with Funny Face's manager, who had advised waiting before soliciting public assistance.



She suggested that DKB should have followed proper procedures rather than acting independently.



However, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, DKB called on MC Yaa Yeboah to attack other personalities who had solicited funds from the public.



He pointed out that blogger Kofi Adomah had also appealed for funds from the public after interviewing Funny Face’s family and dared MC Yaa Yeboah to equally insult him as she had done him (DKB).



“The lady who insulted me on UTV for helping Funny Face raise funds to take all the victims. Please come and insult Kofi Adoma too. I know you're not a hypocrite. You will insult him for me, please. And then also, Funny Face’s business manager, please come and ask Kofi Adomah what's his motive for putting Funny Face’s things out there for people to help him. Okay, if you don't do it, you are a Banku!” he said.



The conversation around Funny Face follows his involvement in a serious car accident in Kasoa, Central Region.



Eyewitnesses reported that Funny Face's vehicle struck a woman and children, and then collided with two motorcyclists.



Funny Face was arrested and is currently in police custody.



Watch the video below





Important message to funny face's manager and that lady who insulted me on UTV. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/i5mYF3uQKw