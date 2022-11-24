You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 24Article 1668587

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why did you not shake Nasty C? - Edem to Sarkodie

Rapper Edem on Thursday tagged his colleague Sarkodie in a tweet asking why he refused to shake hands with Nasty C as claimed by the South African rapper.

Nasty C in a rap verse explained why he turned down a feature with award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on two separate occasions, a video that went viral and subsequently caused a debate on social media.

“See, when I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand… Cool, I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan but I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man...” Nasty rapped in a clip that some have termed as a 'diss' to Sarkodie, the man regarded as Ghana's best rapper.

"Yo @sarkodie why u no shake Nasty C," Edem quizzed in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on November 24.

Meanwhile, Sark, is yet to respond to Nasty C's latest revelation although the latter has announced his preparedness to work with him now.

