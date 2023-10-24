Why did Kikibees CEO’s PA, alleged side chick record and leak their conversation? – Sister

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

The sister of the late Kikibees CEO has raised questions about the motive behind the recording of a conversation between his Personal Assistant, Roy, and the main suspect, Yandey Joof, on the back of an ongoing investigation into the events that occurred on the night of her brother's death.



A 7-minute-long leaked viral conversation between Yandey and Roy, has since sparked significant reactions and widespread confusion online.



The said audio captures the deceased, Bennet Agyekum-Adoma, crying out and battling for his life, while the main suspect (side chick), was interacting with his PA, to hurriedly come and help salvage the situation.



Bennet who was at Yandey Joof’s residence the night he died, was heard in the background crying out in pain and saying he had been set up.



However, dissecting that particular development, Ben’s sister, Afia Amankwa, has questioned the reasons for recording their conversation and what they intend to prove with it.



In an interview with Bigscout Media, she also inquired about the reasons for the leak and the individuals responsible.



“What was the motive behind the audio? Why did they record themselves and who circulated it? What did they want to prove?” she queried.



She further lamented the devasting effect of Ben’s death on the entire family, particularly, his mother.



“The embarrassment is too much. The disgrace and the sort of things they are saying to dent my brother’s image are frustrating. What is an honorable man like Ben using drugs for? The family is in a lot of pain, we are grieving. We are in a lot of pain. Ben’s mother cannot sleep, she is unable to eat anything. She has cried all her tears.



“We’ve lost our provider our breadwinner. Look at the number of workers that work for him. Now people have lost their source of livelihood. I don’t even want to talk about his philanthropic works. When I went to Ghana in June, he donated huge number of items to the orphanage. I took a video and added his name and he angrily asked me to delete it. he doesn’t tell people,” she added.







Family rejects police findings



Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, had kicked against claims that her son either committed suicide or died from the influence of drugs.



The bereaved mother insisted that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.



In an earlier interview with Bigscout media monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah said her son is a successful, young, and responsible businessman who would have no reason whatsoever to commit suicide or put his life in jeopardy.



Kikibees CEO’s girlfriend arrested and provisionally charged with murder



Mam Yandey Joof, the alleged girlfriend of the late Bennet Agyekum-Adoma, owner of Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge, has since been remanded into police custody by a District Court in Madina.



Her plea has been reserved by the court presided over by Justice Susana Nyakotey.



Muniru Kassim, the lawyer who represented the accused person (Mam Yandey Joof), said she had no hand in the death of the Kikibees CEO and that at the right time, the truth would prevail.







