Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Why did Badu Kobi cancel your wedding? - Mr. Beautiful dares Omane Acheampong

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Ghanaian movie actor, Clement Bonnie, known in showbiz as Mr. Beautiful has thrown a challenge to gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong to tell Ghanaians the gospel truth about why his relationship with Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi turned sour.



According to Mr. Beautiful, the gospel musician has not been truthful to Ghanaians in his account over the circumstances leading to his departure from the Glorious Wave Church International founded by Prophet Badu Kobi.



The actor said this in an interview with host Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's ''Best Entertainment''.



Although not sharing detailed information about Mr. Omane Acheampong's supposedly expulsion from the church and his estranged relationship with Prophet Badu Kobi, a man he once pledged allegiance to, Mr. Beautiful, however, opened a little secret regarding the situation.



"Why did Prophet Kobi cancel his (Omane Acheampong) wedding a day before?'' Mr. Beautiful asked, emphasizing that ''if he can explain it to us, I will show him why he left Glorious Wave''.





