Why court ordered arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger's former husband in 2020

Lawrence Abrokwa, a former husband of media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger was in March 2020 arrested and later granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 bail with three sureties for failing to appear before the court.



High Court judge, Mrs Justice Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, on March 24, 2020, was expected to give judgement on the case Abrokwa was being held on two counts of domestic violence to wit emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, threat of harm, assault, publication of obscene material, carrying offensive weapon, causing unlawful damage and stealing but he failed to appear before the court.



It would be recalled that Afia Schwarzenegger took on his former husband for circulating naked videos of her and also threatening her with a substance he claimed was acid.



When their marriages ended, Afia, announced that she had been a victim of domestic violence while living with the man she married in 2016.



Below is an account by the Prosecution:



The Prosecution had earlier told the Court that the complainant, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Abrokwa were legally married and lived together at Dome Pillar Two, a suburb of Accra, in the house of the complainant.



According to the Prosecution, about three weeks before the domestic incident, Abrokwa packed his things and left the house for Dansoman, following persistent misunderstanding between them.



He said on August 29, 2017, Abrokwa was informed by their house help, one Afia Nyamekye, there is a male visitor with her mistress who would be spending the night with her.



The Prosecution said based on this information, Abrokwa armed himself with a kitchen knife and a bottle containing some liquid purported to be acid.



The prosecution said Abrokwa proceeded to the house of the complainant, scaled the wall and entered the compound.



He said the accused found a strange private car, which he believed belongs to the visitor parked on the compound, deflated two tyres of the said car, and entered the house through the back door, with the assistance of the house help.



He said the accused entered the bedroom with his mobile phone and forced the bedroom door opened and found Afia and her male visitor naked in bed.



The Prosecution said Abrokwa threatened them to stay put as he had found them for him to video them, or else he would pour acid on them to cause harm to their bodies.



Prosecution said the male visitor managed to escape during the confrontation, but Afia was prevented by Abrokwa, who ordered her to go on her knees, to declare herself as a prostitute, while he held the bottle of the alleged acid in his hand.



He said Afia obliged to his instructions, while Abrokwa continued his video filming of the complainant in her nudity amidst pleas from her to stop.



The Prosecution said in the process, Abrokwa assaulted Afia and chased her out of the house.



He said Afia escaped to a neighbour, who eventually clothed her.



The Prosecution said the accused then transmitted the nude videos of his wife to his second mobile phone before reporting the matter to the Police with all the items belonging to the visitor and the first phone used for the video.



He said when the complainant went to the house later, she alleged that her bedside drawer had been forced opened and 2,000 dollars and 500 pounds had been taken by the accused.



He said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and Abrokwa was arrested, cautioned and granted bail later.



According to Prosecution, whilst the case was being investigated, Abrokwa transmitted the video from his phone to Afia's father on his phone on September 1, 2017.



He said the video, however, went viral on social media and the bottle containing the said acid was sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for examination.



He said on September 13, 2017, the Police received a report from the GSA that the content in the bottle was water and not acid.





