'Why couples shouldn’t give birth immediately they get married - Marraige counsellor explains

LifeStyle of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Pastor cum marriage counselor, Kingsley Okwonkwo, has advised newlyweds to not be in a hurry to have children after getting married.



During one of his sermons recently, Pastor Okwonkwo emphasized how children change the lives of couples forever.



He explained that married couples, at that time, are yet to explore themselves so procreating immediately is going to result in many issues.





Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo added that children have a way of getting attention from both spouses.



While they draw the attention of the woman, the man might also end up incuring huge expenses right at the start.



Watch the video below:



