Why celebrities refuse to marry within the industry - Akosua Agyapong explains

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has expressed concern about the growing trend among Ghanaian celebrities who choose not to marry within their industry.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she pointed out that mistrust and jealousy are the main driving forces behind this choice. She explained that when celebrity couples share the limelight, it can lead to mistrust due to public scrutiny and fame-related challenges, such as overzealous fans.



"If you do the same work that I do, there will always be trust issues. You are in the limelight, and I am too. So when you step out, I will always have doubts in my mind, no matter how much I trust you.



"Ladies are always holding you tight to take pictures with you, and if I am the jealous type, it will not work for us," she stated.



However, Agyapong noted that many celebrity marriages endure because the individuals involved decide to wed partners from different professional backgrounds. According to her, celebrities enjoy their marriages and stay together for a longer period because their partners are not also in the limelight.



"I have observed for a very long time that celebrities enjoy their marriages and also stay together for a longer period because their partners are not also in the limelight," she expressed.



She cited examples like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Edem, Okyeame Kwame, and Kojo Antwi, highlighting that these musicians chose spouses outside the industry, contributing to the success of their marriages.



ID/BB



