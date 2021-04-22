'Why allow unauthorized stations to operate, are you serious?’ – Man Godee fumes at NCA

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

Popular radio personality, Godfred Dankwah Junior, has ripped apart the National Communications Authority (NCA) for failing on its oversight responsibility making some TV stations operation without authorization.



Mr. Darkwah said the regulatory body failing to sanction those stations and watched them operate unperturbed is a slap in the face to Ghanaians.



A joint team of police and National Security closed down and seized equipment of Nana Agradaa’s Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV for operating without authorization.



Reports say the license of Thunder TV has been revoked by the National Communications Authority (NCA) since March 24, 2020.



Also, Ice 1 TV, operated illegally after its authorization expired in February 2020.



Nana Agradaa, the celebrity fetish priestess known in real life as Patricia Asiedu was arrested in the process.



Nana Agradaa has allegedly swindled an uncountable number of her gullible audience under the pretext of doubling cash for them through her openly advertised ‘Sika Gari’ ritual concept.



Commenting on the stations' closure in a live stream on Facebook on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Man Godee said shutting down the stations is long overdue owing the regulatory body has known since time immemorial they have no authorization.



“The leaders of this country are not correct. All of them I’m not going to exclude anyone, “the Original 91.9FM presenter said adding “Somebody will say/ask, why is Man Godee categorizing all the leaders of this nation as unserious people. We must be serious in this country. We are not jokers. We have the ability to inductive reasoning. Let me be frank with you they are not serious at all. How can a country of 64 years be doing this? How can television stations be operational when their license has been revoked?”



To the best of his knowledge, if not for the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah in the hands of two teenagers, who claimed a spiritualist whose advertisement they saw requested they bring human parts in order to become instant billionaires, NCA wouldn’t have embarked on the shutdown exercise.



“If not of two teenagers killing a 10-year-old at Kasoa they wouldn’t arrest Agradaa and closed her stations operating illegally. What kind of country are we living in? Are we serious? Can we get serious a bit,” he stated.



The radio personality also questioned the job titles of Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Mr. Joe Anokye, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, and the Director-General of National Communications Authority (NCA) respectively if stations can transmit without authorization and they sit aloof.



Man Godee indicated that often the Ghanaian people and institutions in the country wait for an unfortunate event to occur before we take action.



