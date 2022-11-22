Why Yaw Dabo is trending on Twitter after Argentina's loss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022
Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has topped Twitter trends following Argentina’s 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup game in Qatar.
Saudi Arabia pulled off the first big surprise of Qatar 2022, defeating tournament favourites Argentina in Tuesday’s early kick-off at Lusail Stadium.
But in all that ensued, the spotlight has been thrown on the Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, under whose watch the team suffered the painful defeat.
The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner who has been nicknamed after ‘Ghana’s Yaw Dabo’ due to his diminutive nature became the topic for discussion following what has been described as a poor performance displayed during the match, making the name 'Yaw Dabo' occupy the first spot on the Ghana Twitter trends.
Read the tweets below:
This world cup will expose Argentina Yaw Dabo and his entourage that they are nothing.— GOVERNOR ???????????????????????????????? (@ImAboagye) November 19, 2022
Yaw Dabo in the mud ???????? pic.twitter.com/hoyCQQCZEr— Etornam Elon???????? (@EtornamSmith) November 22, 2022
The Argentina coach said he is resting his key players for the big games. No wonder Lisandro Martínez is on the bench and Yaw Dabo is starting as Captain ????????????— FRICKY DICKY ????????❤ (@Franknaro7) November 22, 2022
Saudi Arabia should be ranked above Argentina,as for yaw Dabo (Messi) he is a fraud to football lovers. Finished.???? .— Meduzaa media (MM) (@HeadofMeduzaa) November 22, 2022
What do you think he was telling Messi ?— ASANKANEWS (@Asankanews) November 22, 2022
See Ghana Yaw dabo Ronaldo #GTVSports #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tO5RaANavd
Yaw Dabo with Argentine birth certificate please do something before you retire pic.twitter.com/4cHKmPoOTt— ????️rah Paul ???? (@BrahPaul) November 22, 2022
Happy birthday Yaw Dabo. Next time fulfill your promise. pic.twitter.com/MkTfbIUCaG— Sir John ???????? (@jojoarhinn) June 24, 2022
Ronaldo gets his 18th ballon dor nomination but I can't say some for yaw dabo ????????????— Etornam Elon???????? (@EtornamSmith) August 12, 2022
I'm here to remind you that finished Yaw Dabo Messi doesn't have a single goal in the whole of August.— MINGLE???? (@mingle_tweets) August 1, 2022