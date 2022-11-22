Why Yaw Dabo is trending on Twitter after Argentina's loss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has topped Twitter trends following Argentina’s 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup game in Qatar.



Saudi Arabia pulled off the first big surprise of Qatar 2022, defeating tournament favourites Argentina in Tuesday’s early kick-off at Lusail Stadium.



But in all that ensued, the spotlight has been thrown on the Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, under whose watch the team suffered the painful defeat.



The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner who has been nicknamed after ‘Ghana’s Yaw Dabo’ due to his diminutive nature became the topic for discussion following what has been described as a poor performance displayed during the match, making the name 'Yaw Dabo' occupy the first spot on the Ghana Twitter trends.





Read the tweets below:





Saudi Arabia should be ranked above Argentina,as for yaw Dabo (Messi) he is a fraud to football lovers. Finished.???? . — Meduzaa media (MM) (@HeadofMeduzaa) November 22, 2022

What do you think he was telling Messi ?



See Ghana Yaw dabo Ronaldo #GTVSports #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tO5RaANavd — ASANKANEWS (@Asankanews) November 22, 2022

Ronaldo gets his 18th ballon dor nomination but I can't say some for yaw dabo ???????????? — Etornam Elon???????? (@EtornamSmith) August 12, 2022

