Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Yaw Dabo is trending on Twitter after Argentina's loss

Kumawwod Actor Yaw Dabo and captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi Kumawwod Actor Yaw Dabo and captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has topped Twitter trends following Argentina’s 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup game in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia pulled off the first big surprise of Qatar 2022, defeating tournament favourites Argentina in Tuesday’s early kick-off at Lusail Stadium.

But in all that ensued, the spotlight has been thrown on the Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, under whose watch the team suffered the painful defeat.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner who has been nicknamed after ‘Ghana’s Yaw Dabo’ due to his diminutive nature became the topic for discussion following what has been described as a poor performance displayed during the match, making the name 'Yaw Dabo' occupy the first spot on the Ghana Twitter trends.


