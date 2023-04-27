Why Xandy Kamel declines free liposuction offers from sponsors

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel, has asked critics who constantly ‘nag’ or gossip about her ‘big tummy’ to cut her some slack.



Xandy made these statements while expressing that she doesn’t intend to bow to the societal pressure of undergoing liposuction to please anyone.



In a lengthy discussion with Zionfelix about her tummy and how a majority of individuals have expressed concerns about fixing it, Xandy said she gets tons of offers to fly outside the country for surgery.



“I have people telling me they will help me if I want to go under the knife. People have offered to sponsor me. They have tried everything possible from offering to fund the procedure to booking my tickets but I have chosen not to pay heed to that. I tell them point-blank that I don’t want to do it. I believe in ‘love me love my dogs’.



“I won’t bow to pressure and go under the knife. It’s not everyone that goes under the knife survives it. I won’t use my entire life savings to fix my stomach just to impress a man. most people who go under the knife are driven by the physical attraction they will get from men. If a man will love me, he will love me just as I am,” she expressed.



The popular actress claimed that the ‘big tummy’ stature runs through her genes, and that she discovered it after several failed attempts at losing weight.



“This is me, this is how God created me. I can work out from today to tomorrow and nothing will happen. When I was in the immigration, we were doing exercises that people started losing weight and I was rather gaining weight. We all have different genes. Exercise does not make people slim, it keeps you fit. If you know my whole family, you will know we don’t have a flat tummy.



“I have consulted a lot of doctors and done a lot of research to know if I am doing something wrong or not. People bring me slimming products, put me on a diet, and so on but all those things don’t work,” she stated.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB