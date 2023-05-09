Why Vivian Jill is trending alongside McBrown

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Two of Ghana’s famed actresses Vivian Jill Lawrence and Nana Ama McBrown have been trending on Twitter after an artist presented a painting of McBrown to the TV host.



The conversation around the presentation, however, has been that the painting rather resembles Vivian Jill and not McBrown, with some tweeps interpreting the latter’s facial expression during the presentation as a subtle objection.



The gift was presented to McBrown in the studios of Onua TV where she took a photograph with the artist.



Both McBrown and Vivian Jill have been in the film industry for years, starring in many movies and exhibiting versatility evidenced in the numerous roles they have played.



They are both fair and are said to have some level of resemblance but tweeps have argued that the gift presented to McBrown has Vivian Jill’s features rather.



Below are some tweets.





Vivian Jill dem carry ein potrait give mcbrown nu? https://t.co/NIELkq94P9 — ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@Regular_NiceGuy) May 9, 2023

Vivian Jill Or Nana Ama McBrown? pic.twitter.com/ZaPusQC9ud — Tekay???????? (@Kodjo_Desiigner) May 9, 2023

Is that not Vivian Jill ???????????????????????? Mcground don turn Vivian Jill — JBLUE UNIVERSE ???? (@WittiesJeffery) May 9, 2023

Vivian Jill or McBrown ???????? pic.twitter.com/2LgNkq7drZ — Hakuna Matata (@Nyameba23011847) May 9, 2023

Isn’t that Vivian Jill? ????????????



I really want to see where Nana will hang this… https://t.co/69AjFFx8Ow — the_alphafemale1❤️ (@__NanaAma__) May 9, 2023

He mistook Vivian Jill for Nana Ama Mcbrown???????? pic.twitter.com/iJcKFIxYZM — ＰＲＵＤΞＮＣΣ (@TrustTheBoy1) May 9, 2023

That paiting looks more Vivian Jill than Nana Ama McBrown???????? https://t.co/IEU7YFWvyE — Nana Osei ❄️???? (@nana_yozy) May 9, 2023

Eeeeiiii ????????????This looks more like Vivian Jill https://t.co/qUcooj39Fg — Celebrity 云永欣 (@PerpetualDonko7) May 9, 2023

What in the Vivian Nana Ama Jill is happening here? Y'all can see a Vivian Jill portrait being handed over to Nana Ama? — kpomone_???? (@qwuo_phi) May 9, 2023

This one dierr Vivian Jill oo???????????????????? https://t.co/rd1DTF36D7 — Ramses ❤️ (@ramses_____2) May 9, 2023

The expression on Nana Ama Mcbrowns face ???? is this Vivian Jill ???? pic.twitter.com/G9zOwGrWyw — Ashaiman JamesBond???????????????? (@Sedem8446) May 9, 2023

