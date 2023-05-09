You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 09Article 1763396

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Vivian Jill is trending alongside McBrown

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Nana Ama McBrown [L]' Vivian Jill Lawrence [R] Nana Ama McBrown [L]' Vivian Jill Lawrence [R]

Two of Ghana’s famed actresses Vivian Jill Lawrence and Nana Ama McBrown have been trending on Twitter after an artist presented a painting of McBrown to the TV host.

The conversation around the presentation, however, has been that the painting rather resembles Vivian Jill and not McBrown, with some tweeps interpreting the latter’s facial expression during the presentation as a subtle objection.

The gift was presented to McBrown in the studios of Onua TV where she took a photograph with the artist.

Both McBrown and Vivian Jill have been in the film industry for years, starring in many movies and exhibiting versatility evidenced in the numerous roles they have played.

They are both fair and are said to have some level of resemblance but tweeps have argued that the gift presented to McBrown has Vivian Jill’s features rather.

Below are some tweets.



























Watch a review of the VGMAs below. The discussion starts in the 12th minute of this video.





BB

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment