Why Sonnie Badu has ‘banned’ his children from watching YouTube

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has disclosed why he barred his children from watching or viewing content from social media platforms, especially Youtube.



According to him, the kinds of movies and content shown on YouTube tend to portray acts that promote LGBT+ activities instead of focusing on educative content.



He indicated that the issue of the anti-LGBT+ bill has become a controversy in the country and is a global issue that needs to be addressed appropriately to avoid jeopardizing the morals of the children.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Badu noted that he barred his children from watching YouTube due to the rampant nature of how the content depicts acts that promote LGBT+ activities.



He advised parents to be careful with what their children watch on social media.



“With this LGBT+ issue, I have to make it clear that it's not only in Ghana but everywhere in the world. The whole thing is frightening. In schools, cartoons, and commercials. In my house, my kids don’t watch YouTube again.



"Previously YouTube used to show correct cartoons, but today you’d see a Spiderman kissing a guy in the movie. Sadly, parents think their kids are watching educative movies, but they are full of LGBT+ activities so care must be taken,” he said.



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



Parliament of Ghana, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days.



However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-third majority vote can approve it into law.



Watch the video below





