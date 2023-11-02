Why Sister Derby is not interested in romantic relationship anymore

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Ghanaian musician, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu popularly known as Sister Derby has stated that she is not interested in a relationship anymore because it affects her life.



She noted that the energy and resources she invests in her partner tend to slow her down hence she is comfortable with living a single life without having to worry about any man.



The musician stated that she gets hurt when the kind of care and love she shows to her partner is not reciprocated, as a result, it contributed to her decision to stay single at the moment to focus on herself.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sister Deborah elaborated on what informed her decision to stay single without getting involved in a relationship.



“It is not something I'm looking forward to or looking at all. I'm not with anybody, but I'm not interested. I'm not looking to be with anybody because that is not my focus.



"The thing is, when I'm in a relationship, I put a lot of my energy and resources into that person, so it slows me down. It's not like they [the men] demand it. Well, maybe they demand it unconsciously, but it's not good for me because I'm too caring and too kind,” she noted.



Sister Deborah further disclosed that it annoys her when some men take advantage of her after showing them care and love.



“Even if I'm not in a relationship with someone, I put people around me first. So imagine I'm in a relationship with somebody, I give my all. Sometimes, when I notice that they [men] are not doing the same or they are taking advantage it puts me off. So I always just advise myself. I hope you get what I am saying ?” she indicated.



Derby until 2018 was the girlfriend of Medikal who is now married to Fella Makafui. Derby was reported to have said in an interview that her former partner was unfaithful to her with Fella Makafui. She expressed that she saw no reason to continue fighting for someone who was clearly showing a lack of commitment their relationship.



