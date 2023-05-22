Why Shugatiti blocked American porn star and 'orgasm god' King Nazir on Twitter

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has disclosed her current relationship with popular American porn actor, King Nazir.



The socialite cum nudist has established that she is no longer in touch with the porn actor, adding that, as it stands, she has blocked him on social media.



Stating her reasons for blacklisting him, Shugatiti said he was being utterly disrespectful, especially, in her DMs.



Shugatiti explained that when the buzz initially began on Twitter, she was only playing along, but at a point, she realized that King Nazir took things too personally.



“I blocked him on Twitter. I have blocked him. He was being so disrespectful, insolent and rude. You know I like to play a lot but there is a limit to whatever I do. You know I am not disrespectful. He said things that were out of the line and I could’ve given him a hurtful response. He commented on a video where I said that no man can satisfy me and that was how it started. I took it as a joke but he took it personal. He was in my DMs and when I ignored him at a point, he became disrespectful.



“In another instance, he posted on Twitter that I was afraid and I replied that I am not afraid so he should give me 2million dollars. He went ahead and insulted me, telling me I have a weak p***y and all,” she told Zionfelix in a latest development.



Shugatiti also expressed dissatisfaction at how she is currently tagged with the popular porn actor, particularly at public gatherings.



“I went to the airport and the beach during easter and people called me King Nazir’s wife and I asked myself, really? That’s how far it has gotten.”



Background



Earlier, in a series of conversations on Twitter, the American porn actor requested to make Shugatiti reach orgasm and was willing to feed fans with a live telecast of their game.



This was after Shugatiti expressed in an interview with Zionfelix that she has never experienced an orgasm in her life adding that no one can make her cum.



"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm. So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired. I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired. The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she told Zionfelix.



King Nazir, after chancing on Shugatiti’s comments came up with ideas in a bid to help her resolve that problem.



This includes a live telecast of their game, which he had begun soliciting funds for.



“For the fans that wanna see this match-up happen! You can support here. This will help us secure funding for broadcasting/live PPV, set design, staff, etc,” his post on Twitter read.



