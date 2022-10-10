Why Sheila isn't chasing an endorsement from Nana Acheampong or Gyakie

Entertainment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Sheila Acheampong knows the power and the extent an endorsement from her father, legendary Highlife musician, Nana Acheampong and sister, Gyakie can have on her career but she wishes to build her brand all by herself.



The daughter of the Highlife musician in an interview on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni explained why she is currently not chasing an endorsement from either her father or Gyakie who is currently winning big with her songs.



"It would be amazing to have that but then...let me think about this question well, I don't want to commit a blunder. With the Abedi Peles', Dede Ayew tried his best to make people know him for who he is...his dad groomed him but he rose to fame with his own works.



"I'd love it (endorsement) but I would want to build it myself. I already have the foundation so I want to work on the building. Let them support me and the endorsement can follow...I want something like that," she disclosed.



The 'Like That' singer who featured rapper Strongman on her latest single added that she writes all her songs.



According to Sheila, it will be an honour to have the great music composer, Nana Acheampong write songs for her.



"I would be very very happy if my dad was like Sheila, this song, look at it. I would be like Owoahene wrote this song for me and I am singing it to you. That would be the introduction," the singer told GhanaWeb.



Sheila maintained that she is not under any form of pressure to fit in the shoes of her father. She said: "I wear size 39 and so I won't let size 40 or 45 pressure me (laughs). We are blessed differently, if I am supposed to be here, I will not rush or feel pressured to be at the top...If am supposed to be there, God will definitely take me there."















