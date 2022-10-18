Why Shatta Wale wants Mahama to be given another chance

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has asked Ghanaians to give former president John Dramani Mahama who was voted out after a tenure of office a second chance.



Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Saturday, the musicians said: “Mahama is my dad and the way people are talking, at least Mahama must be given one more chance. Mahama needs to come.”



Shatta Wale in his narrative showered praises on Mahama for what he described as being a considerate leader who gave the Ghanaian youth countless opportunities during his time as president of the country.



According to Shatta Wale, during Mahama’s tenure, the Ghanaian youth was exposed to a lot of opportunities that enabled them to make ends meet.



Shatta said he had a lot of support from the presidency at that time as compared to the Akufo-Addo administration.



“When Mahama was in power, he was doing everything for every youth to survive. I was getting opportunities from the presidency. I was doing a back-to-school project and I spoke to one of them in the [previous government], and before I realized, they were supporting the project,” the SM boss underscored on the JoyFM drive time.



“For instance, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah was always giving me stuff. He respected me as an artiste and I believe he wasn’t only dealing with me; he was dealing with VIP and a whole lot of artistes. We are not getting the same with this current government,” he added.



Ghana is expected to go to the polls in 2024 to elect a president and parliamentarians. While it is unclear who would leads the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as President Akufo-Addo would have served two terms in office, there is the likelihood that John Mahama would be the flagbearer of the opposition NDC.











EB/BB