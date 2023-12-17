Why Selina Boateng went into hiatus after hit song with Uncle Ato

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Gospel musician Selina Boateng achieved several hit songs during her time with Cebex Music, one of which was 'Alpha & Omega,' released in April 2014 featuring her colleague Uncle Ato.



The official music video, released on January 5, 2015, has amassed over a million views, and the song has become an anthem.



Contrary to expectations that Selina would sustain the momentum with another hit song, she unexpectedly went into hibernation.



Addressing this on The Delay Show, Selina Boateng explained that her hiatus was intentional, as she aimed to make a powerful comeback with a new banger.



She said: “I worked with Cebex for five years, and during that time, we produced albums in 2011, 2013, and 2014. The 2014 project featured Uncle Ato, and that marked my last production with Cebex.”



“Following that, I went into hibernation because I aimed to make a comeback that would make a significant impact. My very first album of my music career didn’t perform well, but when I collaborated with Cebex, the songs became powerful hits. Therefore, for my comeback, I aspired to create something extraordinary and impactful.”



In April 2023, Selina released 'Moving Forward,' a beautiful piece complemented by a vibrant music video



Meanwhile, Selina Boateng, who got married in her 30s, reflected on her journey, revealing that she experienced two miscarriages before finally welcoming a baby.







