Why Sarkodie described Black Sherif as a ‘true artiste’

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has won Sarkodie’s heart for prioritizing his sanity in an industry where artistes are condemned and wrongly judged by social media users.



The Sarkcess Music boss is impressed with the fact that Black Sherif chooses to overlook all the noise and drama online and instead drives the focus on his craft.



Earlier in a discussion on United Showbiz, Black Sherif shared one of the ways by which he ignores negativity online.



“When I open my phone, log onto social media and see the rants, plenty talks, I just switch it off. It is only when I check in to social media that I see the plenty talks.



“I have a screen timer on my phone that limits me on Instagram and other apps apart from WhatsApp because I have to stay in touch with my parents. Right after the conversation, I head straight to the studio. I don’t soak in negativity and get attached to what the critics might be saying. I don’t want to lose myself. I don’t want to be in that world reason why I don’t read those things,” Black Sherif disclosed during an interview on United Showbiz with MzGee.



This strategy, adopted by Blacko, has won him accolades from scores of netizens including Sarkodie who named him “a true artiste”.



He retweeted the video of Blacko making the above utterances, which has since gone viral, and lauded him.



Check out the tweet below:





