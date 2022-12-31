Why SDK asked his late father to ‘give up’

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Popular Ghanaian skit-maker, Sadik Sulley, popularly known as ‘SDK’, has recounted a painful moment in his life where he was compelled to tell his father to give up the ghost.



He said watching his late father lay on his sick bed unresponsive, coupled with the extent to which he suffered, broke his heart.



The popular skit-maker whose father used to feature in his funny skits died on November 24, 2021.



The comedian, at that time, took to social media to announce his father’s demise which attracted the attention of scores of celebrities.



“Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee,” he wrote.



But a year on, SDK has opened up on his difficult encounter during his father’s last moments on earth.



In excerpts of a ‘yet-to-be-aired’ interview with Delay, SDK said his late father battled stroke during the same time his mother struggled with the same condition.



SDK said the thoughts of having his parents battle stroke and how it took a toll on his family compelled him to ask his father to give up.



“He has fallen down a number of times and at a point I lifted his hands and it was very numb. After I carried him one instance, I told him that my mother has stroke and he now also has stroke so it’s better for him to give up. He couldn’t speak, I was calling him and he wasn’t responding so I whispered those words in his ear,” he disclosed in an interview with Delay.



