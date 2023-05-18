Why Reggie Zippy is defending Hajia4Reall amidst fraud allegations

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

British-Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, has come to the defence of his fellow Ghanaian, Mona4Reall, who has been arrested and extradited to the United States for alleged fraud.



In a statement on social media, Reggie Zippy said that Mona4Reall is innocent until proven guilty and that even if found guilty, it shouldn't matter.



“On behalf of all open-minded people and non-judgmental men and women from Ghana west Africa, we would like to reiterate that, our beautiful, humble, hardworking and resilient Ghanaian sister and mother @hajia4reall is still INNOCENT until proven guilty and even if found guilty, and so what? Who never f#ck up hands in the air,” he said.



Reggie Zippy cited the example of Nelson Mandela, who was once declared a terrorist but later exonerated and became the president of South Africa.



He also reminded his followers of the many people who have been found guilty and later exonerated due to the negligence or failure of the system or the laws.



“Remember the fact that once upon a time, the late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa was declared as a terrorist but after serving over two decades in prison, he was declared innocent and set free to go on and become the president of South Africa.



“How many men and women have been found guilty and sentenced to long-term imprisonment only for them to be exonerated, declared innocent, and compensated by their states or countries for their losses of time, opportunities, sanity, and dignity due to the negligence or failure of the system or the laws,” he added.



Reggie Zippy urged people not to revel in others' misfortunes due to jealousy, envy, or resentment of their success, instead, he encouraged empathy by asking his netizens to imagine themselves in Mona4Reall's position and to extend their well-wishes to her as a fellow human being.



“For all of you who are so excited and jubilating over the very possible false accusations against our innocent Ghanaian sister, you should remember the fact that this could happen to any of you so put yourselves in her shoes as a human being and wish your fellow Ghanaian well,” he advised.



Reggie Zippy also expressed his hope that Mona4Reall's fans and close friends would give her the benefit of the doubt and support her in times like this.



“Don't let jealousy, envy, and resentment of other people's success make you gloat over their predicaments. I hope her so-called fans and close friends can give her the benefit of the doubt and support her in times like this,” he concluded.



The arrest and extradition of Mona4Reall has been a hot topic in Ghana, with many people expressing their opinions on social media.







