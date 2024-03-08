Why Okraku-Mantey has not delivered as a deputy minister – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

The chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has jumped to the defence of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey with regards to his performance in office.



According to him, Okraku-Mantey has not been able to deliver to the expectations of people because his role is not a substantive one that will give him full control to implement his policies.



He argued that the government should be blamed because it does not give much attention to the creative arts industry, which makes it difficult for its appointees to achieve their targets.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM on Showbiz A-Z, Rex Omar stated that Okraku-Mantey should not be blamed for not contributing much to the creative arts sector due to his role as a deputy minister.



"He [Okraku-Mantey] cannot deliver, so I don't expect too much from him. When he became a deputy minister, I said that there was nothing he could do. At the end of the day, it must be your government's policy to develop tourism and the creative economy first.



"If the government doesn't take the creative and tourism industry seriously, as a ministry, you can't even achieve anything. When you become a deputy minister, your minister is even struggling. Then you, deputy minister, what will you do? You will just be there. So that is the situation,” he remarked.



Okraku-Mantey has been vehemently criticized by some personalities in the showbiz industry who believe that he has contributed much to the development of the creative arts sector.



