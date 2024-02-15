Why Obour stormed a radio station on Valentine's Day

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Ghanaian musician Bice Osei Kuffour, widely known as Obour, made a presence at the studios of Okay FM on Valentine's Day to discuss an initiative undertaken by Ghana Post.



Obour, who currently serves as the Managing Director of Ghana Post, clarified that his purpose was to inform the general Ghanaian public about an initiative where his organization would be distributing one million chocolates to people across the country.



Following the announcement, he took the opportunity to engage and entertain the listeners by delivering a rap performance of one of his songs.



In an interview with Halifax on Okay FM, as monitored by GhanaWeb, Obour expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support of the Ghana Post system, contributing to its success.



He emphasized that the chocolates would not be shared in Accra alone but in other parts of the country through the Ghana Post regional offices to ensure that those in rural areas are not left out.



“As you know, on Valentine’s Day, Ghana Post traditionally gives out gifts, but this year we have decided to share one million chocolates across the country through our head offices and regional branches with every Ghanaian. We are grateful to them for their support and for patronizing us,” he said.



Obour happens to be one of the musicians who is striving to establish himself in Ghana’s political system. This has led him to affiliate himself with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



