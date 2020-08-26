Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Why Mzbel was arrested – Police CID explains

Some clarity has been given by the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of musician and businesswoman, Mzbel.



News was rife on social media on Monday 24th August, of the arrest and subsequent detention of the singer at the Police CID over allegations that she made some derogatory comments in an interview she granted.



But speaking to Akwasi Aboagye on Ghana Montie on Neat FM, Public Relations Officer of the Police CID, DSP Juliana Obeng, explained the circumstances leading to the arrest.



She said Stacy Amoateng officially petitioned the Director of CID to investigate allegations made by the musician when she granted an interview, and sort to use her as an example of an ongoing misunderstanding between her and Prophet Nigel Gaisie when she claimed the prophet had told her she (Stacy Amoateng) was HIV positive and had come to him for prayers.



According to DSP Obeng, the musician was cautioned on Publication of false news under Section 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act. DSP Obeng added that Mzbel reported to the Police on her own volition before she was later arrested.



Mzbel’s arrest got many talking on social media. Many took to their social media to rejoice over the news of her arrest including former friend now enemy, Diamond Appiah.



She wrote on her Instagram, “Our Great-grandmother in the music industry a.k.a grey hair Oprega has been arrested n is currently being detained at the Police Headquarters… If u get diarrhoea mouth and a stinking attitude, police cells will always be ur second home..still popping the Karma champagne.”









