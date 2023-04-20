Why Medikal and Fella Makafui have blocked Akuapem Poloo on social media

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Three years down the lane, Akuapem Poloo is still on Fella Makafui and Medikal’s social media blacklist.



This is as a result of some utterances she made about their wedding during a discussion on Neat FM sometime in 2020.



Poloo, while reacting to their popular wedding, said it wasn’t well organized.



“Fella was looking stressed. Even Medikal’s mother said it when they interviewed her. I see she took charge of the entire organization and co-ordination. She did everything herself and everything wasn’t well organized. She did every little thing herself and made all the decisions.



“From her outfit to make-up to changing back into slippers and so on, you can see she wasn’t herself. There is no bride that will change into her second bridal outfit and wear slippers. I saw that my sister was pregnant, she was even dizzy,” Akuapem Poloo observed.



However, questions pertaining to their current relationship popped up in a recent interview with Zionfelix, and Poloo established that on a personal level, nothing exists between them.



The actress said Fella and her husband, Medikal, have since not unblocked her on social media, particularly Instagram.



She said their paths have since not crossed and they haven’t had the opportunity to talk and trash things out.



“I haven’t met Fella and I haven’t talked to her since. On Instagram, she and her husband have blocked me to date. Since the time I spoke about their wedding till now, they have blocked me,” she stated.



Akuapem Poloo said in spite of everything, she was shocked to see Fella jumping on the #FreePoloo train meant to fight for her freedom while she (Poloo) was in prison.



“Fella fought for me and I was shocked. She was part of the #FreePoloo advocates. I didn’t expect it but she stood for me,” she added.



Asked whether she has regretted her actions, she answered:



“Yes. With Fella, I regret. I spoke about her marriage in a manner I wouldn’t wish for myself. At that time, I was driven by fame. Because I realized when I do something, blogs pick it fast and I was very happy.”



