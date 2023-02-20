Why Kyeiwaa and Christiana Awuni were chased out of Tema Station

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni shared a story about how she and fellow actress Kyeiwaa were chased out of the Tema Station market by angry traders when they tried to sell thrift ware to make extra income.



In an adomonline.com report, the incident happened when they had just ventured into the movie industry, and although they were popular from starring in the Sunday special, Cantata, they had nothing substantial to show for it except for fame.



“There was a day myself and Rose Mensah (Kyeiwaa) went to sell ‘fos’ at Tema Station. The traders mocked and hooted at us. It was terrible.



“They chased us out and we had to flee from the embarrassment,” she disclosed on Adom TV’s The Journey.



The traders accused them of being greedy and wanting to take their business away by using their popularity to attract customers.



Christiana Awuni mentioned this experience as an example of the many challenges that come with being a popular on-screen personality.



