Why Kwaw Kese doesn't promote the works of his colleagues

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese has expressed his disappointment and frustration with the music industry, saying that there is no genuine support and love among the musicians.



In an interview with 3 Music TV on February 22, Kwaw Kese was asked why he chose to lay low in the industry and hardly promotes projects released by his colleagues.



He shared that through difficult experiences, he came to realize that people tend to prioritize their own interests, and those whom he had assisted in the past turned away when he found himself in need.



“Nobody looks out for anybody in this industry, everybody is looking out for themselves. I learned that the hard way. There are people that I’ve come out of my heart to support and those people will turn their backs on you when you need them,” he said.



Kwaw Kese emphasized that he has learned to be genuine and will invest his love and support only in those who reciprocate it.



“I’ve realised that when my love goes, I don’t get the love back. It's consistent with most of the artistes. When you contact them in private, they’ll ignore you; but when they see you in public, they’ll act friendly.



“I don’t play like that. If you're straight with me, I'm straight with you. I don’t post many people when they release their works because when my projects get released, they act like they haven’t seen them. The industry doesn't show me love. So I don’t go where I’m not invited,” he said.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.