Why KiDi was once stripped naked

‘Touch It’ hit maker, KiDi has emphasized the reason he was stripped naked by his father back in the day.



The Ghanaian artiste shared with the public how his father stripped him naked for causing trouble in school. KiDi was interviewed on the Doreen Avio Show on Joy Prime TV and speaking with the host, he shared how it all came about.



According to the highlife artiste, he was as stubborn as a mule and adamant growing up and as a result of this, he didn’t really have a good relationship with his father since he always brought trouble home.



He continued by saying that, the number of beatings and punishments rendered on him by his father never made him change his bad ways until one day, his father decided to teach him the lesson of his life by stripping him naked.



He said that, it all came about when he was reported to his father for taking his teacher’s food without the teacher’s consent. His father was very furious at what he did thus he ordered for such punishment on him.



The musician added that, his father did not do it himself but rather asked his sister to perform the act.



KiDi explained to Doreen Avio, “My dad called my big sister. He was like strip him naked, everything, no supporter, nothing and then, when you are done, put on his church shoes. So picture this, a young kid, naked, wearing only shoes”.



He later admitted that, this punishment and the threats made up his father to let him out of the house brought a sudden change in his behavior.



“My dad said since you want to act all grown up, leave my house and go and live in your own house. I started crying and walking out, and he called me up and things have never been the same. So I feel like that punishment stuck with me more than any beating I have ever received, the musician shared his pain.







