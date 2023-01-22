You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 22Article 1699685

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Why I will not leave my relationship if I find out my man is bisexual - Actress

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian actress, Destiny Amaka Nigerian actress, Destiny Amaka

When it comes to sex-related matters, it appears that Nollywood actress Destiny Amaka is quite daring and expressive.

In a recent interview, the Script Interpreter who doubles as a Presenter opened up on her sexual fantasies and dealing with lesbians in her industry.

“I think about s3x a lot. Probably more than I have it. I have tried 3some enough to know that I don’t like it or women. I don’t like being touched sexually in any way by a woman. Of course, I have you been approached by l3sbians severally, in fact all the time even as we speak (Laughs). I just ignore or simple polity decline. In this my Nollywood industry, they don’t hide anymore.

"I’m not one to judge and if they don’t shoot their shot how will you know. Someone that does this kind of topic about s3x, can’t be offended. So, I am not offended when l3sbians approach me. I educate people about s3x on my social media pages. The thing that keeps me going is the genuine heart touching feedback. Married people and singles give me feedback and thank me on daily basis. Having someone they can reach out to free from shame and jugement has benefited many and repaired many homes, ” she said.

Asked if she would abandon a relationship if she discovers her man is bisexual, Destiny Amaka stated that although she would feel hurt, she would have a rethink if her partner considers heeding certain conditions she would set.

“I’ve sadly thought about this a lot and I’ve concluded that although it may hurt because betrayal or lies regardless of the gender will hurt. I think once I’ve gotten over everything, I’ll definitely leave. It’s not what I bargained for and people shouldn’t feel bad for leaving. Now here’s something that might not go down well with people. I’ll love you enough to stay and be a cover up if my own terms and conditions are met. Life no too hard like that jare and if not then we move," she stated.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Rev. Kusi Boateng has been accused of bearing two official names

Double names of Kusi Boateng: What Supreme Court says about bearing multiple names

Sportsleading sports icon

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji MND Jawula

Tributes pour in as Alhaji Jawula goes home on Sunday

Businessleading business icon

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Government has paid GH₵159million to Data Bank for bond advisory since 2017 - Dafeamekpor

Africaleading africa news icon

Aliko Dangote during a visit to the fertilizer plant in Lagos. PHOTO: ANDREW ESIEBO

How Africa’s richest man employed iris technology to check attendance of over 30,000 employees

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere is a biased journalist with mental instability