Why I was expelled from Convent as reverend sister - Popular actress details

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Famous Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has openly revealed the circumstances that led to her expulsion from the convent as a reverend sister during her guest appearance on the latest episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, popularly known as Taymesa.



Osu explained that her family encouraged her to join a convent while she was in high school.



She added that her involvement in extracurricular activities, such as performing secular music and participating in stage plays – notably one in which she portrayed Lucifer – ultimately resulted in her expulsion.



She, however, stated that the school authorities did not explicitly use the term expulsion, they asked her to continue God’s work elsewhere and never return.



She said: “Family first said this girl is very stubborn, let us throw her in there and I just said okay,”



“It is a secondary school “Daughter of Divine Love” but you register, being a sister or not. Na reverend sister they picked for me so I had to follow the path but they expelled me. Till today, I still have small resentment like, ‘Why una expel me?’ But then, I used to play secular music, I was the drum prefect and I used to do stage plays.



“Some girls woke up and said after the stage play, they were seeing me in their dreams and I am a witch because I played Lucifer. They expelled me because they said I was doing the most with the band, with the stage play, with not sleeping on my bed. They asked me to go and continue God’s work somewhere else. They did not want to say it was expulsion but gave me a letter never to come back.”